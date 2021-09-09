Denis Robinson Column: I felt like jumping for joy when I discovered a cash-only store

But as far as cash is concerned, we are rapidly getting to the stage where there is nothing much you can do with it at all.

Last week, a relative of mine was told at two places, one of them a well-known café, that she could only pay a bill by card.

I am beginning to feel behind the times if I offer coins or notes to pay for a cup of coffee or a glass of beer.

Dispatch columnist Denis Robinson

I don't think the days are all that far away when banks and cashpoint machines are all closed on the pretext that they are no longer needed.

As Peter Hitchens wrote in The Mail On Sunday, a cashless society is making money 'too easy to spend and too easy to steal'.

I must admit that when I received my latest bank statement by post, I was quite shocked to find out how much my spending was getting out of hand.

It is worthy of mention that handling notes or coins and counting change makes you much more conscious of the need for thrift.

I believe there is a need for the Government to reform the legal tender laws to make it compulsory for traders to accept reasonable amounts of cash or coins for any transaction, says Denis Robinson.

Also, I felt absolutely panic-stricken when I was conned out of my wallet by a man who ultimately received an 11-year jail sentence at Nottingham Crown Court.

Although the wallet contained £30 cash, I was more worried about an urgent need to cancel my bank card, which was also in the wallet, before the thief had a chance to help himself to a large amount of my money.

I believe there is a need for the Government to reform the legal tender laws to make it compulsory for traders to accept reasonable amounts of cash or coins for any transaction.

When I go shopping now, I take both cash and my bank card and I prefer it if I can use the former for payment.

As a rare exception to what things are like nowadays, I was told at a Bulwell convenience store that they only accepted cash and not card payments. This came as such a pleasant surprise that I was tempted to jump for joy.