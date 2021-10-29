Denis Robinson column: I wasn’t the only one to fail where Lord Byron was concerned
Life is never lacking in surprises and I experienced one while watching the popular TV quiz show The Chase.
A contestant named Sharon, an actress from Leeds, claimed to be a descendant of the world-famous poet, Lord Byron, who is buried in St Mary Magdalene Church, Hucknall.
As a long-standing Byron fan and a member of Newstead Abbey Byron Society, I thought I had a reasonably good knowledge of the poet's family tree but I had never heard of Sharon before.
I wondered how she had established the link with Byron.
Perhaps her family conducted a search of their lineage in the style of another telly programme Who Do You Think You Are?
During her appearance on The Chase, Sharon told the host, Bradley Walsh: "I love writing poetry. My distant ancestor was Lord Byron, so I think I get it from him. He was mad, bad and dangerous to know and I am trying to live up to his reputation!"
She added that her father had written a book on Byron and she wanted to see it adapted into a film.
Sharon's Byron connection did not help her in the quiz because she failed to beat the Vixen (aka Jenny Ryan) and was thus eliminated at an early stage.
Embarrassingly, she got a poetry question wrong in the cash-builder round. She thought If was written by Tennyson but the correct answer was Kipling.
This prompted the Vixen to comment: "I assume you are better at writing poetry than answering questions about poetry."
In an article I wrote at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, I revealed that I was attempting to read the whole of Byron's poems and plays during the lockdowns.
I am sorry to say that I failed miserably, due to the sheer volume of Byron's literary output. I did, however, manage to complete two of his major works, Childe Harold's Pilgrimage, and Don Juan, as well as three of his plays.
Maybe I can continue the challenge if, perish the thought, we get another lockdown!
