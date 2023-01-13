Denis Robinson Column: It would have been torture to study maths for 2 more years

Mr Sunak’s intention is well meant but he has failed to take account of one important factor, which is that you have either got the aptitude for maths or you haven’t.

I left school at the age of 16 in 1953. But if I had been forced to study maths for a further two years, it would have been nothing more than prolonged torture.

From infant-school age onwards, I have suffered from dyscalculia (this being the equivalent in numbers to dyslexia in words).

Denis Robinson, guest columnist.

While I was a pupil at Bulwell National (now St Mary’s) School, a teacher boxed me on the ears (such summary punishment was the normal thing at that time) for writing ‘Wrong work’ in my arithmetic exercise book.

Then, when I attended the former Gregg High School on Burns Street, Nottingham, I drove our arithmetic teacher, Miss Christopher, to despair.

I remember Miss Christopher looking at my panic-stricken attempts to tackle an exercise, which included several crossings-out, and asking: “What on earth is all this complication?”

My parents even paid for me to get some private tuition in maths but it did not make a scrap of difference.

I managed to scrape through my GCE (as it was then known) exam in arithmetic by just one point but how I did it I shall never know.

When I started work on the Dispatch, one of my first jobs was to report on local darts matches. Nearly every pub had a darts team in the 1950s.

While watching matches, I was amazed at the ability of the scorers to make instant complex calculations as the games progressed,

In contrast to my lack of numerical skills, I have always had a way with words and last week I completed the challenging Times crossword puzzle on two successive days.

On the other hand, I have acquired a book called ‘Teach Yourself Algebra’ and cannot get past the first five pages, no matter how hard I try.

