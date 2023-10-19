Denis Robinson column: Looking back across seven decades to my early days at Dispatch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​My first day as a member of the paper's editorial staff was October 19, 1953, which was two-and-a-half months after my 16th birthday.

I am now in my 87th year and I officially retired in 2011 as chief reporter but I have continued to submit occasional articles to the Dispatch and, as you can see, I still have my own column.

I applied for the job of junior reporter at just the right time because a Bulwell Dispatch, covering the area where I have always lived, was about to be launched.

Columnist Denis Robinson celebrates Hucknall Men's Probus Club

It also stood me in good stead that I went to a school which doubled up as a secretarial college. This meant that I learned shorthand and typing as part of the curriculum.

It was with some trepidation that I walked into the former Dispatch Office on Hucknall's Yorke Street for the first time but the staff could not have been more welcoming and helpful.

Stan Avery was then the editor and my two co-reporters were Vince Allen and Wilf Walker. An old ledger shows that my first wage was one pound, 12 shillings and sevenpence.

The Dispatch premises also comprised a large printing section and the Linotype setters occupied the far end of the L-shaped building.

The legendary Henry Morley, who founded the Dispatch in 1903, took me under his wing and I was asked to type his 'I Remember' articles.

This was no mean feat because Mr Morley's handwriting was not always particularly legible.

I was delighted and proud to get something on the front page of the first edition of the paper to be published while I was there.

This was a talk to Papplewick and Linby Young Farmers' Club, which I 'polished' from a handwritten report sent in.

My first assignment was to cover an autumn fair held by the former Bulwell Forest Townswomen's Guild at St Alban's Hall on Hucknall Lane.

This was officially opened by music hall comedian Leon Cortez, who was appearing at Nottingham Theatre Royal during that week.

I was supposed to take down his speech but I was so nervous that my shorthand notes were like a child's scribble and the only words I could transcribe were Leon's catchphrase: "Watcha cocks!"

Photos taken of me during my career are on display at the William Peverel pub on Main Street, Bulwell, as well as a typewriter similar to one I used until we switched to word processors in 1986.

I had the honour of officially opening the pub during the same year as my retirement.