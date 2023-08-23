Denis Robinson column: ​Looking back at many happy memories in my decades of local bus journeys

​This reminded me of how big a part buses played during my long career as a reporter with the Dispatch.

I have always placed a strong reliance on bus travel because I have never driven a car or even ridden a bike, even though my late dad sold these at our former shop on Bulwell Main Street.

I felt very nervous on my first journey on a Trent bus to the former Dispatch Office on Yorke Street, Hucknall, to start work as a trainee reporter in October 1953, soon after my 16th birthday.

So much so that, when I got off the bus at the Market Place stop, I stood up too quickly and banged my head on the luggage rack.

In those days, my fare for the three-mile journey from Bulwell to Hucknall was threepence-ha'penny in pre-decimal currency.

I vividly recall a Tuesday morning when I completed 50 years of travelling to work on Trent buses.

My ex-colleague, Lynne Marlow, had arranged for a TrentBarton representative to meet me when I got off the bus.

He congratulated me and presented me with a replica bus which still has pride of place on my living-room mantelpiece.

When retired TrentBarton inspector Bernard Jefford brought out his autobiography, 'Once A Busman', in 2012, who better than myself to interview him for the Dispatch?

One passage in Bernard's book mentioned the 'bus war' which escalated when a firm tried to steal TrentBarton's business, offering lower fares but using buses well past their sell-by date'

To compete, TrentBarton had to bring their own fares down to 10p for the whole journey between Hucknall and Nottingham city centre.

Bernard also mentioned that TrentBarton's Hucknall depot was next to the town's former 'Bottom Pit' on Portland Road.

He recalled that during the Miners' Strike of 1984-5, he went to the depot at 5am one day to find hundreds of pickets from Yorkshire waiting for local miners still working to turn up.

"Police were in attendance from different forces and I realised I was witnessing history," he wrote.

In a copy of the book Bernard presented to me, summing up his 44 years as a busman, he signed it with the words "Happy memories".