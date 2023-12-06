Denis Robinson column: Lord Byron’s views on the Elgin Marbles debate were always clear
A major diplomatic spat has arisen over Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's cancellation of a meeting with the Greek leader, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, over his call for the marbles, also known as the Parthenon Sculptures, to be returned to Athens from the British Museum.
The marbles were brought to England in 1812 by Lord Elgin when he was British Ambassador to the Sultan of Turkey, Greece then being part of the Ottoman Empire.
This was at a cost to himself of £74,240, which is equivalent to more than £4 million in today's money. He intended to use the marbles for a private collection to 'enhance the art of the nation' but a costly divorce forced him to sell them for less than half of what it cost him to acquire them.
Lord Byron strongly objected to the marbles being taken from Greece, describing Lord Elgin as a vandal. The illustrious poet, who is buried in Hucknall's St Mary Magdalene Church, expressed his view in one of his best-known works, the narrative poem 'Childe Harold's Pilgrimage'. This was published in the same year that the marbles were transported to England. The relevant verse reads:
"Dull is the eye that will not weep
To see the mouldering shrines
Removed by British hands."
Byron was not alone in his criticism, with Sir John Newport accusing Lord Elgin of committing 'the most flagrant pillages'.
It is vital that Anglo-Greek relations are improved in time for a very special milestone which is less than five months away.
This will be the 200th anniversary of Byron's death, which occurred on April 19, 1824, while the poet was helping the Greeks in their fight for independence.
Over the years an annual service has been held in Byron's last resting place to commemorate this significant date and the one planned for next year will surely be particularly memorable.