Denis Robinson Column: OAP groups were thriving in the town when I was a young reporter

So it is ironic that, in those early days, much of my job involved writing about the activities of elderly people.

At that time, there were two branches of the Old Age Pensioners' Association in Bulwell and I covered both of them.

The number one branch held their meetings at the former St Alban's Hall, which was next to the Drill Hall on Hucknall Lane.

Denis Robinson, guest columnist

Like most old folk, the members were particularly interested in the past, which the Dispatch described as 'trips down Memory Lane', and it was this factor which stimulated my abiding interest in local history.

I also recall Agnes Hamilton, a much-admired Bulwell councillor, telling the members she had been 'at death's door' since she last spoke to them, due to a major illness. Everyone present was close to tears.

The number two branch met at St John's Church Hall on Rock Street, which has recently been demolished. At one of their meetings, the person due to give them a talk did not turn up and the chairman asked me if I would like to step into the breach.

So, off the top of my head, I spoke for half an hour about my family background, my schooldays and what it was like to be a newspaper reporter.

A Bulwell number three branch was formed at a later stage by Coun Mrs Ivy Matthews, who was twice Lord Mayor of Nottingham, and it met at the 'Railway Club' on Bestwood Road.

All three branches held an eagerly-awaited Christmas tea every year and I was an honoured guest at all of them. Ivy made trifles for everyone at her party.

I told Ivy I thought her trifles were delicious and from then on she provided a big bowlful just for me.

Now I am in my 86th year, I know from personal experience what it feels like to be a senior citizen and I have just been given a stark reminder of my longevity.

Members of my family visited me last week and my four-year-old great-niece, Isabelle, said she was going to a party the next day. For a joke I asked Isabelle if I could come too and she told me "It's not for old men, Denis."

The only response I could come up with was a rueful smile.

