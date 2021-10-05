Denis Robinson Column: Sobering to think that winter pressures on NHS haven't even started yet

Each time a recorded voice told me: “Your call cannot be completed at present. Please try again later.”

Use of the word ‘ later’ did not give any indication of what would be the best time to make a further call.

This system of dealing with phone calls appears to have replaced the previous method of telling the caller that he or she was such or such a number in a queue.

Denis Robinson.

At least under that arrangement you had the impression that you were likely to make contact with a representative of the practice at some stage.

The reason for my call was that a heavy cold, probably due to the changeable weather, had affected my chest and breathing.

Taking account that I am now in my 85th year and have a chronic heart condition, I felt well justified in trying to get in touch with my GP.

My journalistic experience would have enabled me to give details of my symptoms and medical record in a succinct manner so that I would not have taken up any more of the doctor’s valuable time than necessary.

A national newspaper is campaigning for patients to be able to see their doctor face- to- face but it seems that I cannot even make contact by telephone.

Thankfully, I have now been able to recover from my ailment by dosing myself with p aracetamol and cough medicine.

I recognise that GP practices face rising demands and often staff shortages as well. It is a sobering thought that the pressures of winter on the National Health Service have not even started yet.

I am also fully aware that in Hucknall, with its rapidly rising population because of extensive housing developments, many people must be struggling to find a doctor at all.

If I had got through to my GP, I was going to ask about getting my annual flu jab. In the event, I have been given this at a local pharmacy.

By the way, I am nearly due for my Covid booster vaccination six months after my second jab.