Denis Robinson Column: Special memories of my big assignment at Rolls-Royce

It was in the mid-1950s, just a couple of years after I had started work as a cub reporter with the Dispatch, that I was given by far my biggest assignment up to that time.

This was to report on development at Hucknall of the Flying Bedstead, the strange-looking contraption which made history as the first 'aircraft' in the world to make a vertical ascent and landing, powered solely by two Nene engines. This paved the way for the Harrier jump jet.

The ground-breaking achievement did much to put Hucknall on the map nationally and the story was splashed on the front page of the Daily Mail.

Denis Robinson

However, the excitement of this big step forward in aviation was offset by the tragedy of a pilot who was killed during tests of the 'Bedstead',

I covered an inquest on the pilot at the former police station on Watnall Road, Hucknall, which is now a dental surgery. I recall the Nottinghamshire Coroner saying the pilot's death was a heart-breaking example of the price to be paid for major advances.

My most recent involvement with Rolls-Royce came when Alan Spray, who worked at the Rolls-Royce site for 47 years, gave a talk to Hucknall Men's Probus Club, of which I am secretary, two years ago.

For 36 years, from 1935, the site was one of the finest establishments for aeronautical research in the world. Its conversion of the Allison-powered Mustang aircraft to take the Merlin engine proved a big factor towards victory in World War Two.

Denis says that his report was on the Flying Bedstead, which was the forerunner of the Harrier jump jet (pictured left).

With the dawn of the jet age, the secret B23 engine was developed on the site and eventually fitted into the first jet fighter, the Gloster Meteor.

A few years ago, a group of club members visited the site as guests of the Rolls-Royce Heritage Trust, which was formed to preserve its unique heritage.

From time to time, Hucknall residents were subjected to high levels of noise from the jet-engine testing. But this was something they were always prepared to accept because they realised the importance of Rolls-Royce as an aviation pioneer and key local employer.

It was during the 1950s that two films of major interest to Hucknall, both with an aviation theme, were released.