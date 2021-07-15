Denis Robinson Column: The ring is gone and I am left utterly baffled and bewildered

Goodness knows, I have written enough stories about claims of paranormal experiences which proved to have a rational explanation.

But something happened to me last Sunday which has left me utterly baffled and bewildered.

In anticipation of the Euro 2020 final that evening, I was in my back garden playing football with my three-year-old great-niece, Isabelle Gee, and her dad, Grayham.

At the time, I was wearing a white pearl signet ring on the fourth finger of my right hand.

During our version of a penalty shootout, when I was the goalkeeper, I suddenly felt the ring slip off my finger.

I bent down to pick up the ring from where it would have fallen on the garden path but it wasn't there. It had quite simply vanished.

I searched the surrounding area in the garden in case the ring might have somehow rolled or bounced away but to no avail.

I felt such a sense of disbelief that I later revisited the spot ten times for further fruitless searches.

I found the ring two years ago on the footpath of the Latimer Close recreation area in Bulwell

I intended to hand it in to the police but was told that they no longer deal with items of lost property.

I have never regarded the ring as my own but I have worn the distinctive item while out and about in case someone might identify it as theirs. If this had happened, I would have handed it straight over to them.

I had got used to wearing the ring and paid for it to be repaired when the jewel came out one day.

If the ring, by some mysterious means, has now found its way back to the rightful owner, I will be more than happy.

As I am now just a fortnight off my 84th birthday, you may wonder if I am losing my marbles. But I hope you will be convinced that my experience has the ring of truth.

