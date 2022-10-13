Denis Robinson Column: TV programme reminded me of star’s visit to town in ‘80s

I remember Diana Dors coming to Bulwell to perform the official opening of a former jeweller's shop on Main Street, back in the early 1980s.

Diana was initially better known as a glamorous British version of Marilyn Monroe than for her ability as an actress.

But she earned high praise for her film role as a woman waiting to be hanged for murder in the heartrending British movie 'Yield To The Night'.

Guest columnist, Denis Robinson.

Diana, who was married three times, brought some notoriety on herself with tabloid newspaper articles, to pay off debts, about her frequently turbulent private life.

In later years, she certainly made her mark as a quick-witted TV personality and a friend once described her as a 'larger-than-life national treasure'.

When Diana visited Bulwell back in the 80s, it was at a time when she was clearly unwell, having been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

I interviewed her for a report in the Dispatch and recalled that I saw her in one of her earlier films, 'Dance Hall', at a screening at the former Palace Cinema on Main Street.

This was situated just three doors away from the jeweller's shop.

In this 1950 movie, Diana played one of four women whose romantic encounters, unusual for that time, are depicted to the audience from a female perspective.

A great deal had happened to Diana since she appeared in that film and she may have been aware when I spoke to her that she did not have long to live.

Whatever the reason I cannot say for sure, but tears came into her eyes.

She died not long afterwards at the age of 52.

Incidentally, 'Dance Hall' was one of the last films to be shown at the Palace.

The cinema eventually closed down in 1953, which was the same year that I began my long career as a Dispatch reporter.

