The 'Rocket's' well-deserved triumph was slightly soured by a formal warning he received from the referee for allegedly 'making a gesture'.

From an early age, I have been aware of a need for good behaviour when playing snooker.

While still a schoolboy, I first tried my hand on the green baize at the former Bulwell Church Institute on Robinsons Hill, which is now the town's High Road.

Denis Robinson, guest columnist.

The 'Stute' has been renamed BCI Snooker Centre and is now located next to Bulwell bus station.

It was soon made clear to me that a high standard of conduct was imperative, showing respect for my opponent, the game and the venue.

Even now, there is a sign outside the BCI Centre which states 'Absolutely No Swearing', printed in italics for extra emphasis.

The same condition did not apply at the former Coopers Club on Highbury Road, Bulwell, where I played for their team in the Nazareth House Snooker League.

A few choice expletives were occasionally heard if a player miscued or went in off.

Not everyone can afford a sports psychiatrist to stop this happening!

The trouble was that the steward, Don Cleaver, kept a caged myna bird in the snooker room.

The bird, which was a talker, picked up on one of the swear words and guess what?

It repeated the word while a civic dignitary was visiting the club, much to the amused embarrassment of everyone there, including the VIP.

Incidentally, in my early years, billiards was regarded as the superior game.

One of my earliest assignments with the Dispatch took place in 1953 and saw me go to interview Bulwell players Colin Dean and Alan Gadsden, who contested the national youth final of the game at Burroughs Hall, London.

In later years, I also covered the national billiards championship when it was held at the BCI Centre.

I recall the winner making what I believe was a record break of more than 500.