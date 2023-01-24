If one of your gardening New Year’s Resolutions was to plant a tree, then now is the time to make that thought become a reality

In the coldest months of the year, you can buy bare rooted or root balled trees which are cheaper and establish better.

These are trees and shrubs that are lifted straight from the ground and should be planted by the end of February whilst they are still dormant, before there are any signs of growth (or by end of March, possible into April, in the north of Scotland).

Sara Milne, gardening columnist.

Bare root and root balled trees can only be bought when the weather is cold because once it warms up the root ball dries out too quickly, unless planted in the ground.

By planting in winter, it means that by spring and early summer trees will have benefited from optimum growing conditions and had the opportunity to establish their root system whilst dormant.

The key to successful tree planting is to ensure you prepare the site well, first by digging a hole large enough to accommodate the root system. Avoid planting if the ground is frozen or extremely waterlogged. Your planting hole should be no deeper than the roots, but at least three times the diameter of the root ball.

It’s a good idea to soak bare-rooted trees for about 30 minutes before planting. Place the tree in the planting hole so the first flare of roots on the stem are level with the soil surface – if you plant the tree too deep it can result in rot and disease. You may need to also insert a stake for top heavy or larger trees. Refill the planting hole, firm gently and water in.

One of the jobs you can be doing this February is tree planting, says Sara Milne

Drought stress is common in newly-planted trees, so make sure you keep watering throughout the growing season.

If you are growing your own veg, then now is a good time to sow lettuce seeds – both under cover and outside. If you start now it will give you a continuous supply that can be harvested throughout the year. Sow in modules or fibre pots under cover to have lettuces ready to plant outside in four to six weeks time. You can also sow outdoors, but use cloches or small poly tunnels until next month when the soil has warmed up – they will also provide your lettuce seedlings with protection from birds and slugs.

You can share the gardening love this February by preparing for spring and carrying out some basic maintenance. There's plenty to do indoors this month to prepare for the season ahead. Outdoors, as the garden comes to life again, it's time to prune shrubs and climbers, such as wisteria as well as evergreen hedges.

