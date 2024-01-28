Health column: ​There is help available in Notts as you try to tackle the winter blues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The ‘winter blues’ are a real thing. Many people feel their mood is worse in winter than at other times of the year, and for some this worsens further to become depression which recurs every winter – this is called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

A number of factors can contribute to SAD. The reduction in the amount of sunlight we’re exposed to can affect our body’s internal clock and lower our mood. This can also affect the chemicals in our body that impact mood.

Stress can also increase in the winter for a number of reasons. The cold can make doing even simple things more difficult and we tend to spend more time indoors and that can lead to stressful interactions with others or loneliness.

Dr James Read, mental health lead for the NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board, and GP at The Manor Surgery, Beeston.

There is help available if you’re affected by the winter blues. Self-care can have a positive impact on your mood, stress and anxiety.

Make sure you eat well and get enough rest and sleep whenever possible. A walk outside means you’ll be exposed to sunlight and the activity will improve mood, stress and anxiety.

Keep your intake of alcohol and caffeine within recommended limits and try to eat plenty of foods which are rich in vitamin D or consider taking a vitamin D supplement.

Doing something we enjoy can also help. When our mood worsens, we tend to withdraw from interacting with others and doing things we enjoy, and that makes us feel worse.

Ultimately, it becomes a vicious circle as the worse we feel, the less we want to do.

I would urge you to have a look at the NHS website Every Mind Matters www.nhs.uk/every-mind-matters where there are lots of tips about how to improve your mental health.

If your mood or anxiety are persistently bad or getting worse, then contact your GP practice for advice and help. There are services here in Nottinghamshire which you can use without a GP referral.

If you, or someone you know is in a mental crisis help is available from: Crisis Line 0808 196 3779; Crisis Sanctuaries across Nottinghamshire on 0330 822 4100 or visit www.nottinghamshirecrisissanctuaries.tv;

Text NOTTS to 85258.

For feelings of depression, anxiety or stress, contact Talking Therapies on 0333 188 1060 or visit www.notts-talk.co.uk