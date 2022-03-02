Residents can get slightly confused over who is responsible for their upkeep.

Ashfield’s current MP even spent about £150 asking a question in Parliament about who was responsible for potholes.

His own Conservative Secretary of State had to tell our confused Conservative MP that it was his own Conservative County Council.

Guest columnist Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council.

Last week, it was the annual budget setting of Nottinghamshire County Council. Independent councillors gave the Tories who run it a clear choice with a legally balanced budget alternative proposal: we said reduce the Council Tax rise and instead of building a new £15million posh new council office – spend that money on doubling the budget to fix our roads and pavements.

Local Tories said no.

This was hugely disappointing – ask anybody if they want posh offices complete with a lounge, widescreen TVs and shower facilities for councillors – or spending an extra £2.1million in every borough and district this year on roads and I can guess the answer.

What the Tory Council Tax rise actually means across the county is that the average bill will go up by £67.25 a year. Compare that to Ashfield’s smaller Council Tax rise – it’s £5 on the nose.

Councillors David Hennigan and Jason Zadrozny visit the ongoing works at Kirkby Leisure Centre, including inspecting the new pool.

The vast majority of Ashfield residents won’t even be paying that – those on Bands, A, B and C will pay around £3 a year.

It is a fact that Ashfield District Council only gets 9 per cent of your total Council Tax bill. At the same time, we provide 25 per cent of the total services resident’s use.

So what does your Council Tax pay for? Only last week, we announced progress on our £22.5million leisure transformation. We now have the best council-run Leisure facilities in the UK.

Summer sees the brand new leisure centre in Kirkby open its doors – and yes, after nearly 90 years of broken promises it includes a swimming pool. I saw it for myself last week.

At Lammas in Sutton, the new TagActive and children’s soft play areas are extremely popular and the size of the gym has doubled.

We’ve also turbo charged the building of an extra pool in Hucknall which will open in spring.

Complaints about fly-tipping have gone down and we are about to enhance our Spring Clean and will be announcing details later this week.

On top of this, we’ve invested the most in our parks and open spaces since the council was created in 1974.

How do we do all this? The council investments bring in £2.1m a year in extra profits.

We can’t rely on the Tories in Government any more – we have raised the money ourselves and it’s benefitting every part of our district.

Ashfield District Council is on residents’ side – it’s a pity the Tories at County Hall are so out of touch.