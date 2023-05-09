I am writing to thank Ashfield residents for again putting their faith in the Ashfield Independents.

The Ashfield Independents won 32 out of 35 seats on Ashfield District Council. A landslide – even bigger than before.

Over the last four years, it has been the most challenging time of our lives. Just over ten months into our term of office – March 2020, the world went into lockdown.

Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council.

As usual, your Ashfield Independent councillors went into overdrive.

Not only was Ashfield the only council in the region to maintain a full bin collection service during the Covid-19 pandemic, your councillors joined hundreds of Ashfield residents dealing with our response locally.

Between your Ashfield Independent councillors, we made 44,000 relief calls.

We walked dogs, we collected prescriptions, we delivered food parcels.

We are also in the process of transforming our towns. We’re in the process of delivering numerous projects all aimed at improving lives.

Now, you have given us the chance to finish the job.

In Hucknall, your new councillors are already knocking at my door to transform the town.

Whether it be improving our play parks, our leisure centre centres including new pools at Hucknall and Kirkby or our ground breaking and headline hitting Community Protection Team – we have a record of action and a promise of more.

Residents saw through the mudslinging and negativity of the old Conservative and Labour parties.

To win an election, you have to be positive and they weren’t.

The only sour points were losing former Coun David Martin in Underwood by less than 40 votes. David will continue working with us for a safer, greener and cleaner Ashfield, largely shorn of the big party politics that has held us back for generations.

We also failed to gain a third seat in Hucknall West by just 18 votes.

Paul Craddock was an amazing candidate who worked so hard. He will be back – I can assure you of that!

Your new team of councillors will roll their sleeves up from day one. We have the chance to continue transforming our district before your eyes.

When we win – so do you and you will continue seeing that!