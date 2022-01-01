Jason Zadrozny Column: Tough times may lie ahead but we will continue to be on your side

Last year, in my New Year column I said that 2021 couldn’t get any worse. I was wrong – if anything, the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus has got worse.

Despite this, after listening to local Ashfield Independent councillors like Jim Blagden and John Wilmott, we held two very successful food and drink festivals which were attended by thousands.

In August, we held weekly nights of live music in Hucknall Town Centre, as well as a popular outdoor cinema event in Titchfield Park. The Christmas Lights Switch-On attracted thousands as we improved our lights, tree and decorations to encourage residents back into Hucknall to support traders.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council

Plans to make the biggest improvements to Hucknall Leisure Centre since it was built are also progressing well. The new gym is proving extremely popular and we now have planning permission for the extra pool. We are also replacing the changing rooms.

Our new play park has been completed on Titchfield Park, as has the £300,000 flood prevention scheme and the improvements to the War Memorial. As we move to the park’s 100th birthday, we are working on plans for a huge celebration.

2022 is a critical year for Hucknall. Ashfield District Council has chosen Hucknall as the priority for the Government’s Levelling Up Fund. We will be announcing our planned projects as we launch a public consultation in the New Year.

Plans are also making good progress for a brand new ‘Super Health Centre’ in the heart of Hucknall, thanks to the tenacity of Coun David Shaw.

In 2021, responding to concerns raised by residents about a lack of vaccination centre in Hucknall, Coun Lee Waters and the Ashfield Independent team persuaded health bosses to open a centre at Rolls-Royce Leisure.

We will continue to work with the NHS to improve access to vaccinations and several visits from the vaccination bus will be announced.

Of course, one of the biggest battles the council faces is persuading the Conservative Government to drop their ridiculously high housing targets.

This has directly led to green belt land at Whyburn Farm being put under threat.

I’d like to thank all residents for taking the time to take part in the initial consultation over the enforced draft local housing plan.

This is currently paused as we seek clarity over promises made by the Prime Minister that he would wouldn’t force councils like ours to give permission to build on green fields.

If the Prime Minister keeps his word, Whyburn Farm will be removed from the draft Local Housing Plan.

This is just a snapshot of the work Ashfield Independent councillors continue to do. We’re here to make your life just that little bit easier.

Whilst the appalling state of our broken roads and pavements in Hucknall is not the council’s responsibility, this is still the biggest complaint we receive. Your Ashfield Independent councillors will continue to pile pressure on Tory-run Nottinghamshire County Council.