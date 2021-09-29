Lee Anderson Column: We need homes but we must protect our green spaces too

I was a district councillor at the time, put politics to one side and voted with the Independents to draft a new plan. How wrong I was.

The new draft local plan is worse than the original and will see swathes of green spaces built on with the Sutton area taking the brunt of housebuilding.

I was also told that, at last week’s full council meeting, one of the Ashfield Independent councillors condemned the new local plan.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

So, despite years of promising that our green spaces would be protected, the situation has got much worse.

Yes, we need houses for our children and grandchildren to live in and no-one disputes that. However, housebuilding is a local decision made by local politicians so there is no excuse.

The fact the council leader is now blaming the Government is quite frankly ridiculous.

Councils can challenge the Government on how many houses they are expected to build and I was shocked to discover the Independents have not challenged the 8,000 figure but just accepted it and ploughed ahead with their disastrous local plan.

I am writing to the leader of the Ashfield Independents to ask him to look again and consult the people of Ashfield properly.

Last week, I visited Whitemeadow Furniture manufacturers in Sutton and the good news is their order book is full. The downside is they are struggling to recruit staff, which is something I get told every week.

Wages are up and employees are now moving around for better wages, who can blame them?

It’s the same with the haulage industry and I see some politicians are calling for a return to the free movement to combat the labour shortage, but I disagree.

The solution to our problems lies within the UK. We should be doing all we can to make sure our own workers secure well-paid jobs and train people stuck in the benefits system to take up the slack and help the UK on its road to recovery.

Last week in the House of Commons, I raised a few eyebrows over my comments on Insulate Britain who have been blocking the M25.

I said to the Minister: “As soon as one of these morons steps foot on the motorway, they should be carted off in an electric police van and locked up in a fully insulated cell”.