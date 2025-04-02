Michelle Welsh Column: This Labour Government is serious about creating opportunities for people in our area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sherwood Forest is set to benefit from a major investment in the construction workforce as part of Labour’s ambitious Plan for Change, writes Sherwood Forest MP Michelle Welsh.

The Government is committed to a groundbreaking £600 million package to address skills shortages and expand opportunities for young people in the construction sector.

The East Midlands has long been a hub for construction, with over 134,000 workers already employed in the sector. Now, thanks to this new investment, even more local people will have the opportunity to gain valuable skills and secure good jobs in the industry; Labour’s plan aims to train an additional 60,000 construction workers by 2029.

A key part of this initiative is the introduction of New Foundation Construction Apprenticeships, designed for young people aged 16 to 21. These apprenticeships will equip them with the essential skills for a long and rewarding career in construction.

Employers will receive up to £2,000 for every apprentice they take on, incentivising businesses to invest in the next generation of builders, electricians, and engineers.

Further education providers will also receive new funding to expand industry placements, ensuring tens of thousands of students each year gain practical, hands-on experience. In addition, Labour will establish ten Technical Excellence Colleges specialising in construction, delivering high-quality training and helping to close the skills gap that has plagued the sector for years.

Backing this up is a £100 million expansion of Skills Bootcamps, which will provide intensive training programs to help people of all ages transition into construction jobs quickly. Whether you’re a young person starting out or someone looking to retrain for a new career, these bootcamps will offer a direct route into employment.

This is more than just an investment in bricks and mortar - it’s an investment in people. By supporting training, apprenticeships, and specialist education, we are opening doors for thousands of individuals and ensuring that local people have the skills they need to thrive in the workforce.

“This Labour Government is serious about creating opportunities for local people, and I will be working tirelessly to ensure that our workforce is at the heart of this transformation”, ​says Sherwood Forest MP Michelle Welsh.

