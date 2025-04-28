Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

School mornings just got a whole lot easier for Hucknall families, writes Sherwood Forest MP Michelle Welsh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to a new Labour government initiative, National Church of England Primary School is now offering a free breakfast club, giving children a healthy start to the day and parents a much-needed extra half-hour each

morning.

The new scheme means families can save up to £450 a year on childcare and even more when combined with Labour’s wider measures like expanded free childcare and a cap on the cost of branded school uniforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sherwood Forest MP Michelle Welsh.

All together, families could save up to £8,000 a year, easing the squeeze on household budgets.

But it’s about more than saving money: every child deserves the same chance to thrive, no matter where they live or what their parents earn. Labour’s rollout is about offering real support to families in every corner of the country - Hucknall included - because where you are born should not determine your future.

The new free breakfast club at National C of E Primary shows that Labour’s Plan for Change is putting children first and breaking down barriers to opportunity. I’m thrilled Hucknall families are among the first to benefit.

Research shows the benefits go beyond savings. Parents say breakfast clubs give their children a chance to socialise before lessons and enjoy more activities, leading to calmer mornings and better behaviour at school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These clubs are part of Labour’s wider push to tackle the cost of living. With inflation now falling, wages growing faster than prices, and fuel duty frozen, the Government’s Plan for Change is helping families across the country feel a little more secure”, ​says Sherwood Forest MP Michelle Welsh.

These clubs are part of Labour’s wider push to tackle the cost of living. With inflation now falling, wages growing faster than prices, and fuel duty frozen, the Government’s Plan for Change is helping families across the country feel a little more secure.

Schools running the new clubs are also being encouraged to buy British, supporting local farmers and food suppliers.

By delivering free breakfast clubs, Labour is making sure thousands more children arrive at school ready to learn - and giving working families in Hucknall a real helping hand when they need it most.