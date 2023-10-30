NHS column: ​Improving access to our GP services is really important for us all

At a time of ever-increasing demand for primary care, improving access to local GP services is really important for all of us.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The way that the NHS delivers primary care is evolving and while your GP will always play an essential role in your healthcare, GPs also now have a team of healthcare professionals to call upon, to help provide the right care when you need it.

General practice teams are expanding, with a range of healthcare professionals in different disciplines – some working in the practice and others in the community - who are now able to help you, in addition to your GP.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many general practice teams can now include nurses, physiotherapists, clinical pharmacists, mental health practitioners, paramedics, social prescribers, as well as health and wellbeing coaches and other specialists.

Dr Manik Arora has been a practicing GP in Nottinghamshire since 2008 and is deputy medical director of NHS Nottingham & Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board.

In Nottingham and Nottinghamshire as a whole, we’ve created almost 600 of these new roles at our GP practices since March 2019.

This is now helping us to ensure that more patients are seen by the right person straight away.

If you need to see a GP you will be offered an appointment, but by increasing the number and variety of other health professionals available, you can receive expert care for your condition as quickly as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With more specialist services available, the role of our busy reception teams in directing you to the right service is even more important.

"Many general practice teams can now include nurses, physiotherapists, clinical pharmacists, mental health practitioners, paramedics, social prescribers, as well as health and wellbeing coaches and other specialists", says Dr Manik Arora.

Reception teams are being specially trained as care navigators, so they can use the information you provide and link you up with the healthcare professional or local service that is best placed to help you.

It means that when you call to book an appointment you may be asked a series of questions.

Please provide as much detail as you can so that the team can ensure that you are able to get the correct care you need.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Any information that you discuss with the reception team will remain confidential.