Alongside its partners within the McCann Group - J McCann & Co Ltd and McCann Utilities – Peter James Homes has teamed up with Nottingham radio station Gem 106 and charity Cash for Kids as part of this year’s Mission Christmas.

Cash for Kids teams up with radio stations and companies across the UK every year to make sure every disadvantaged child wakes up on Christmas morning with a present under the tree.

For the past few weeks, Peter James Homes has been asking its suppliers, and anyone else who wished to help out, to donate new and unwrapped Christmas presents for youngsters of all ages.

Staff at Peter James Homes.

Now, 298 presents have been amassed at the group’s head office in Chilwell.

Staff have also been raising money for the cause, including making cash donations for wearing festive garb to work on Christmas Jumper Day, December 10, and the grand total currently stands at £1,405.

John McCann CEO and chairman of the McCann Group, said: "The idea of bringing joy to the life of a vulnerable or disadvantaged child, brings out the true meaning of Christmas in all of us. We were simply delighted to be able to pass on so many wonderful gifts to such a worthwhile campaign as Mission Christmas, from all branches in our group."

Companies that contributed to Peter James Homes’ Christmas gift request include Nottingham solicitors Gateley Legal, Midway Clothing, which supplies PPE and branded apparel to Peter James Homes and McCann, estate agents William H Brown and FHP Living, West Bridgford, marketing agencies M360 and The Dairy, Castle Donington-based Poppy PR Ltd, Birmingham City Council, Enva a local skip hire company, and United Trust Bank which has funded most of the developments at Peter James Homes.

Well over 200 gifts have been collected as part of Misson Christmas.

Justine Bates, fundraising executive at Cash for Kids Midlands, said: “Christmas is a time for giving, but we’re blown away by the efforts of our donors this year.

“We’d like to thank everyone at Peter James Homes, McCann and everyone else who has donated cash and gifts for helping to ensure no child goes without this Christmas."

To find out more about Peter James Homes, call 0115 973 3258 or visit www.peterjameshomes.co.uk.

