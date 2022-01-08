Research by Nottingham Trent University and De Montfort University has revealed that such phraseology - often used in a ritualistic way during proceedings – can be an indicator of disrespect between barristers, and between barristers and judges.

The study, published in the Journal of Pragmatics, was undertaken to gauge further understanding of legal proceedings, as the use of the words ‘respect, respectfully and respectful’ is a key way that lawyers remain within the code of conduct during heated discussion.

But the study has shown that advocates’ use of the word can indicate disrespect and undermine the professional competence of other lawyers.

Principal investigator Dr David Wright, an expert in forensic linguistics from Nottingham Trent University’s School of Arts and Humanities, said: “The word ‘respect’ is used so frequently in the legal profession that it has developed a cultural significance around it, but when it is used in context it can be open to a variety of interpretations.

“Lord Neuberger said in 2016 that ‘when the judge makes what the advocate thinks is a stupid point, the advocate will often begin his answer with the words, My Lord, with great respect…’

“Similarly, a legal news website carried an article titled ‘How to speak lawyer’ in which readers were told that the phrase ‘with the greatest respect’ is to be translated as ‘you are a total idiot’.

“There’s also an underlying logic that the greater the number of times ‘respect’ is used between an advocate and judge is an indicator of the increasing number of concerns in the mind of the judge.

“So, the word ‘respect’ has a well-established and implicit institutional meaning, and when used in context, has a range of quite different interpretations.”

The research – which included an analysis of an appeals court hearing - found that ‘respect’ is mostly used with genuine intent by lawyers when they disagree with judges, as a way to prevent them from appearing to undermine the judge’s status.

But the study also found that when used between opposing barristers, ‘respect’ can attack their opponent’s levels of competence.