As we were about to begin (at 6pm) a group of people were huddled around a screen at the back of the building, gripped by the dramatic final of the World Cup.

I am very grateful to Lionel Messi for scoring the winning goal when we needed to start – if any of you see him, please thank him for me!

Everyone who watched the match spoke of how thrilling it was, but of course we would all have preferred it to be England who were in that final, and one of our players to score the triumphant final goal.

Hucknall Minister, Rev Simon Robinson.

That last happened in 1966 when England played West Germany. The match went into extra-time and England were ahead when the legendary sports commentator, Kenneth Wolstenholme, saw fans coming onto the pitch and said, ‘They think it’s all over’, after which Sir Geoff Hurst scored another goal, putting England 4-2 ahead, and Mr. Wolstenholme said, ‘Well it is now!’

That famous saying reminds me of one of my concerns about people’s response to the message of Christmas.

It is great to hear people singing carols about God becoming man and Jesus being born as King to save us. And it is wonderful to see people put Jesus’s teaching to ‘love our neighbour’ into practice in the extra care and compassion they show.

But after the turkey has been digested and the tinsel packed away, ‘they think it’s all over’.

"The birth of Jesus is just the beginning of the Christmas message", says Rev Simon Robinson.

However, the birth of Jesus is just the beginning of the Christmas message. He was born to bring us into a relationship with God, his Father, and reign over a Kingdom characterised by love and justice. We can become part of that Kingdom when we enter into a relationship with him, through faith.

I hope that you have a great Christmas!

