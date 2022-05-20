Steve N Allen Column: Fish and chip shops taking a battering on our High Street

They have taught me not to look at my phone as I walk.

The line-up of shops has been changing since Woolworths went and many followed. I still lament the passing of Blockbuster.

These days we scan through the available films from the comfort of our sofa instead of walking up and down the aisles but at least when you went to Blockbuster you left with a film to watch.

Steve N Allen, Notts-raised comedian and writer.

I have spent many evenings looking at the Netflix menus for so long I didn’t have time left to actually watch a film.

The latest risk to our High Street is the humble fish and chip shop.

The National Federation of Fish Friers says one in three fish and chip shops could face closure.

This is one of the few stories that isn’t to do with the cost-of-living crisis.

I think chip shops had their inflation already as they were a cheap option for dinner when I was growing up, but now, if you buy a fish, you’ll have to get the big notes out.

Britain is reliant on Ukraine for sunflower oil and Russia for white fish. If you want fried fish, you’d better hope the recent Eurovision result helps to end this conflict.

Replacements for sunflower oil in the chip making process are palm oil, which makes you feel guilty about orangutans, and rapeseed oil, which has gone up in price lately.

Replacements for having white fish is to go have a battered sausage but we all feel too self-conscious to ask for that in a public place.

I know this isn’t the biggest impact the war is having on people, but it’s a reminder that the shops we all thought would be there forever might disappear one day.

We would miss ordering a medium chips because you’re hungry and aren’t sure a small would cut it, only to find you’ve ordered so many chips you need to back the car up to the shop window to load up the boot.

Without chip shops, why would we be attacked by seagulls when we’re in a coastal town?

That is the only thing keeping some of us sharp.

People speak of energy security, which means not buying our fuels from worrying regimes.

I think we should also be concerned with fish security.

I might stand for Parliament on this issue.

I bet you could make people vote for you if you made promises about fish.