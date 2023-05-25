I wonder if the same will be true of Suella Braverman’s time as Home Secretary.

Her first fling with the job ended over a document security scandal and now recently there’s been an issue over a speeding fine.

One newspaper claims she asked civil servants and her ministerial aides to arrange a one-to-one speed awareness course so that she could avoid the points on her licence.

Guest columnist Steve N Allen.

It’s claimed that she didn’t want to do an online course because her name and face would have to be visible.

Part of me wishes she went ahead with the online course anyway.

Imagine what it would have been like for the other people on that course. You log in to see which official will be telling you off and you see the actual Home Secretary is there. For a second, you’d worry that if you didn’t pass the test you’d end up in Rwanda.

The issue is over the use of civil servants in sorting out a private matter. Does this break the ministerial code? Does she think that’s similar to the Enigma Code in that it’s better if you break it? We may never know.

Steve N Allen reflects on his time when he was caught speeding and had to attend a course.

The whole episode brought back memories for me. To my great shame I have attended two speed awareness courses in my long history as a driver. Both were a long time ago but I remember them vividly.

In the first one, I was trying to actively participate as they warn you that if you don’t you could still get the points on your licence. When the woman running the course showed a picture of a road and asked what kind of road is it, I raised my hand and said proudly, “That’s a dual carriageway.”

She said I was right and followed up with, “And why is it a dual carriageway?”

I said, “Because there are two carriageways,” and she warned me that I could still fail the course for being sarcastic.

At the end of the course, she asked if anyone had any other questions. A man to my left said, “What was the name of that book you recommended?”

You could hear the shock in her voice when she realised, “You mean The Highway Code?”

It was moments like that which made me realise I’m not the worst problem on the roads.

Think what I would have missed if I had civil servants hanging around to help.

