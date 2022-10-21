Steve N Allen column: I’m waiting open-mouthed for next bunch of food protesters

Compare that to what happened recently. Protesters threw tomato soup at Van Gogh’s Sunflowers. They were Just Stop Oil protesters. I don’t see the link. I know there’s such a thing as sunflower oil but that can’t be it.

Why soup? You’d expect paint, but I suppose it contains oil, but throwing food seems wasteful. With the cost of living crisis digging in I am tempted to dress up as a Van Gogh painting and wait with my mouth open.

And why Van Gogh? Pour soup on an Andy Warhol and it starts to make more sense.

Columnist Steve N Allen, the Nottinghamshire-raised comedian and writer.

It’s reminiscent of the man who smeared cake on the Mona Lisa. At least she looks like she might enjoy a slice. Unless I have been gardening all wrong, sunflowers don’t need soup.

We also saw four people arrested after a protest in a Marks and Spencer. They poured milk on the floor, allowing many of us to do jokes about not crying over it.

I should thank them for that. They were promoting a vegan lifestyle so at least they were in the right building.

I feel sorry for the cows seeing that and thinking, “Aw, I spent ages making that.”

Advertisement

'Protesters threw tomato soup at Van Gogh’s Sunflowers. They were Just Stop Oil protesters. I don’t see the link. I know there’s such a thing as sunflower oil but that can’t be it', says columnist Steve N Allen.

This protest gave me an idea. If you ever have a trolley accident in a supermarket and knock over all the eggs, don’t apologise and offer to pay for the damage, just shout, “Just stop oil!” and you’ll get away with it.

Then we move onto the next protest when Just Stop Oil protesters sprayed an Aston Martin showroom with orange paint. At least cars use oil, so they’re getting closer.

You can support a cause while thinking the protests are a bad idea. I think we should pick up litter but if some anti-litter protester sprinkled hundreds and thousands on Judith Chalmers, I’d point out how silly it is.

Advertisement

I understand what’s really happening and how I am part of the problem. If you do the correct step and draw up a petition supporting your cause, no-one will ever hear about it but ever since Extinction Rebellion came on the scene, we realised that a slightly mis-aimed protest gets in the news.

Using a Van Gogh as a crouton might not be related to the oil issue but it gets people like me talking about it.

See Steve on Late Night Mash, 10pm Thursday, on Dave.