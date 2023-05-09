Steve N Allen Column: King Charles was like a Royal Buckaroo during the Coronation ceremony

It’s also the least I could do in payment for the extra bank holiday we received.

I’m not sure we needed another bank holiday around this time of year - it’s already packed – but beggars can’t be choosers. It’s not like anyone banks cheques these days, so I’m grateful.

The trouble is every angle of discussion about the national event has already been exhausted.

The Telegraph had a feature looking at the notable clothing worn by the guests.

It showed us that Katy Perry wore a hat that could pick up Sky TV and Queen Letizia of Spain looked like she lost a fight with a wok.

The expert fashion commentator said the number of yellow outfits proved the colour, that was considered unwearable, was now on trend.

I thought orange was the unwearable colour because it made it look like you work for easyJet.

It’s strange that so many articles can be written about the strange dress at an event where the main person was in a metal hat, golden robe and one glove, accessorised with an orb and sword.

The part of the ceremony where they kept adding to the items King Charles had felt like a royal Buckaroo.

The Daily Star had a rundown of all of the celebs who attended. Lionel Richie was there. I presume he popped in to say hello.

He, along with people like Katy Perry, were at the main ceremony because they were performing at the Coronation Concert the following day and their wristband must get you into everything.

Why were famous people there? It was a royal event so Kings and Queens fit in, but why did the guy from The Repair Shop go?

The Express measured how long Prince Harry stayed for, like some kind of parking app.

The Times said MP Penny Mordaunt became the “star of the show”, which might be stretching it a bit. She carried the Sword of State and the response on Twitter was overwhelmingly positive.

At the Conservative leadership debates if, while Rishi Sunak was speaking about inflation and Liz Truss was blaming everything on Vladimir Putin’s illegal war, if Penny was holding 3.6kg of sword upright, she’d be our PM right now.

Former Prime Ministers were there, showing that they all look a lot older after their time in the job, apart from Liz Truss who, for some reason, looked about the same age when she left the job as she did when she started.

