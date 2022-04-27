These questions are important as they impact the amount of tax that would be put on such an item.

They are a little spongy and they have the word cake in the title, but they also come in packs like a biscuit. The solution was found by looking at what happens when they go off. Cakes go stale and hard with age whereas biscuits go soggy.

I still don’t know if a Jaffa Cake is a biscuit or not, because I don’t leave them uneaten for long enough to find out.

There is a new episode in the cake debate. A judge has ruled on a range of flapjacks made by Glanbia Milk. Remember the stakes are high. If a flapjack is a cake, there’s zero VAT.

The tribunal found the flapjacks are too chewy and not celebratory enough to be classified as cakes. Instead they have been classified as a sweet. But boiled sweets are sweets and if you try to chew one of those you’ll lose a tooth.

The reason tax law considers cakes to be VAT exempt is that cakes are a form of modified bread and therefore a food staple.

It’s a strange definition of cake. If they have to be modified breads, how is a fruit cake a cake?

Maybe it’s the British urge to fight for the underdog but I feel sorry for the flapjack. It is being taxed as a luxury because it is not seen as celebratory enough, writes Steve N Allen.

This whole situation is a mess. They claim the flapjack isn’t celebratory. I suppose that means that people would have a birthday cake, but no-one would jump out with a surprise birthday flapjack.

That doesn’t fit with the definition of a cake being an everyday food staple. How often does this court think we have birthdays?

For the 36 flapjacks in Glanbia Milk's range, the judge said they are so covered in toppings that they can no longer be described as traditional flapjacks.

He’s right. They’re topped with icing. You know, like a cake.

The solution would be to put VAT on cakes, but there’s a cost of living crisis on, so it would be better if we could have our flapjacks without having to pay more.

If that becomes law, I would celebrate. I’m not sure what I’d eat at the party though…