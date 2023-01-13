Steve N Allen, Notts-raised comedian and writer.

This time I will upset people by agreeing with Rishi Sunak. I’m not defending his right to refuse to answer questions on if he has private healthcare or not. Answer the question, Rishi, because you obviously do. If I refused to answer if I eat bags of chocolate with “to share” written on the pack all on my own, you still know the answer really.

I’m agreeing with his maths idea. He announced plans to have students study maths till the age of 18. I am biased because I enjoy maths. One of my lockdown hobbies was learning advanced calculus. It’s perfect for me because I like solving puzzles and I also like it when people don’t invite me to social events. Being into calculus helps both.

Advertisement

As soon as the news was announced, radio stations did interviews on the subject that mainly involved people asking other people to do sums in their heads. That’s not all that maths is. If they add on an extra two years of study it won’t be a longer list of sums. “Settle in, pupils, this year we’re learning the 14-times table.”

Steve N Allen agrees that students should be made to do maths until the age of 18.

I heard a caller say that he didn’t like maths and he stopped studying it as soon as he could, but then he said the old trope: “Why don’t they teach you maths that will be useful, like understanding percentages or interest rates?”

They do. I did A-level maths and I understand compound interest. I must have learned it from maths lessons because where else would I have learned it?

Advertisement

To understand compound interest, you need to grasp geometric progressions and we did those in the first year of pure maths A-level.

Simon Pegg posted a video rant about this, where he seemed upset because some people like the arts. You can still study that. Maths and art aren’t mutually exclusive, which is a concept you cover in A-level statistical maths.

Advertisement

He played Scotty in the Star Trek films. Seeing him hate maths hurt my inner-nerd.

I don’t know why so many people hate maths and then, as an adult, spend hours doing sudokus.

Advertisement

I won’t hide it any more, I like maths. I know that will get me some angry tweets and the irony is, I’ll be able to work out how many really quickly.

For another article click here:

Advertisement

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

Advertisement

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement