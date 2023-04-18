​A survey found that one in 20 drivers still got a fine, even when they thought they’d used the app correctly.

The first problem is that there is not one app to rule them all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Depending on the car park you’re in, you need a certain app.

Guest columnist Steve N Allen.

On my phone I have RingGo, PayByPhone, JustPark, PhoneAndPay, GoPark, Mobon, Saba Park, Easy Park, MiPermit, and Tinder for when I’m really struggling to park somewhere.

Then I wonder why I don’t have any space on my phone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The process of parking always goes like this: you drive into a car park and see the sign saying you need a parking app you don’t recognise.

You go to the App Store, try to download it but find you already had it, but it needs updating. You update it, which logs you out, so you go to the log-in page.

​’A survey found that one in 20 drivers still got a fine even when they thought they’d used the app correctly. The first problem is that there is not one app to rule them all’, says columnist Steve N Allen.

You know your email address but you don’t remember which password you used. Then you click Forgot Password, which send you an email with a link, so it’s off to your email app.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You type in the password you’d like to use, but it’s already in use. Of course it is, it’s your password, so back to the log-in page, and you’re in.

Then you find you haven’t used this app for so long your credit card details have changed, which you update and you have to approve that in your banking app. Finally you’re back to the parking app to book your parking. And when you’ve done all that you’ve been there so long you got a ticket.

These apps are complicated and if you make a mistake on their badly designed app you’re the one who gets the fine. You can’t appeal if it’s your mistake.

It’s not really the parking apps I’m upset with. At some point in the future they might work well. It’s the fact that more car parks are going parking app-only, literally saying to you, ‘your money is no good here’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you don’t have a smartphone or if you don’t want your banking details in your phone, you can jog on, because you won’t be driving into town.

I don’t mind having the option to pay using technology, but if we go fully cashless I’m just one phone dropped down the loo away from having to move to a remote island and start a new life.