Following the terrible events of October 7 last year, the conflict between Israel and Hamas spiked.

This, for reasons not totally obvious, led our Parliament to vote on if it should call for a ceasefire.

It’s difficult for the Labour Party.

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is an Ashfield-raised writer and comedian.

The last time there was a similar vote Labour saw resignations.

A cynic could also point out that that first vote had very little impact on the situation in the Middle East.

It’s almost as if a vote in a parliament halfway round the world won’t have much impact.

This is especially true of the Labour Party’s position.

As if Benjamin Netanyahu would think to himself, ‘I’m not up for a ceasefire but the UK’s Labour Party think I should, you know, the party that’s struggled in recent times with antisemitism, hmm, that’s changed my mind’.

The efficacy of the vote doesn’t really matter.

It was a day when the SNP was in charge of the parliamentary agenda and they wanted the vote.

This left Labour with a problem but there was a solution.

If their MPs could vote for a humanitarian ceasefire instead of a ceasefire it’d all be good.

It’s a subtle difference because all ceasefires are somewhat beneficial in a humanitarian way but that’s what they wanted.

The Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, allowed that vote and it all kicked off like a Wetherspoons at 11:10pm.

The SNP walked out, the Conservatives walked out, and Labour’s motion passed.

It’s a great way to win a row, to make the other person storm out.

This is why you shouldn’t take marriage advice from me.

Normally, if I told you, ‘yesterday they didn’t quite stick to procedure in the House of Commons’, you’d wonder why I was boring you but this has people angry.

Did Labour exert influence over the Speaker?

He says he made that call because of the safety of the MPs – so have those threatening MPs exerted influence of the Speaker?

Just when it looked like this issue was ripping the Labour Party in two, Ashfield MP – and my fellow GB News presenter – Lee Anderson goes on TV and says London Mayor Sadiq Khan was being controlled by ‘Islamists’

That got him suspended from the Conservative Party, showing this issue is ripping them apart too and sending news crews to sunny Sutton.

Just as an update: the war in the Middle East is still going on.

