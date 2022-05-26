Denis Robinson column: Getting to my house is now proving something of a lottery

That is what happened to me last week when I returned from a visit to the cinema.

It was not because I had lost my front door key, although I am known to be somewhat absent-minded.

The reason was that workmen were laying cable along a stretch of pavement in Bulwell and blocked off the entrances to half-a-dozen houses, including the one where I live.

Guest columnist Denis Robinson was a Hucknall Dispatch reporter for more than 50 years.

As I went up to the barrier they had put up, one of the cable layers told me: "You'll have to walk round, mate," which would have meant that I would have had to step on to a busy road.

I told the workman: "Excuse me, I live here"' pointing to my address.

He said "Sorry, pal" and let me through the barrier.

I had received no prior notification that I would suddenly be confronted by this chaotic scene.

I asked an excavator driver what it was all in aid of and he replied "BT" (apparently, without being able to go into any further detail).

Actually, it felt more like "ET", as if it was a rocket ship from outer space which had made the crater and I half expected an alien creature to emerge out of it!

It was not the first time my street has been subjected to such an invasion.

In fact, I have sometimes felt in a state of siege due to the frequency of the pavement being dug up in a search for possible gas leaks.

You could have a game of hopscotch on patched-up sections of the pavement close to my front gate.

Gas inspectors recently went down my cellar three times in a week looking for the source of a leak.

On a previous such occasion, the inspector forgot to switch off the cellar light and a whole week passed before I discovered that it was still on.

In fairness, I later received a wholehearted apology for this lapse.

