Denis Robinson column: Town composer's key role in Dambusters film's success

Guest columnist Denis Robinson.

This is because, as a Dispatch reporter, I reviewed the 1955 film about the daring World War Two 'bouncing bomb' raid, which was premiered locally at the former Odeon Cinema in Nottingham.

The movie was of major interest to Hucknall people because the stirring march theme tune was composed by the celebrated Eric Coates, who was born in the town in 1886.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The music has become synonymous with both the film and 'Operation Chastise', as the raid by the Royal Air Force's 617 Squadron was known.

But the link between the march, which proved to be one of Eric Coates's greatest hits, and the movie arose from a remarkable coincidence.

He had completed the composition just a few days before he was contacted by the film's producers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Coates's son, Austin, he did not write the piece for the movie and it was originally aimed at emulating Edward Elgar's Pomp And Circumstance marches.

Eric Coates apparently had a profound dislike of writing film music and repeatedly turned down the producers' request.

‘The movie was of major interest to Hucknall people because the stirring march theme tune was composed by Eric Coates. The music has become synonymous with both the film and 'Operation Chastise', as the raid by the Royal Air Force's 617 Squadron was known.

It was not until they told him the film was 'of national importance' that he changed his mind and handed the march to them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, for local people at least, it is hard to think of the 'Dambusters' without Eric Coates's march coming to mind.

In this context, I have a particularly vivid memory of a chat with a woman from London who was visiting Hucknall.

When I mentioned Eric Coates as composer of the 'Dambusters' march, she spread out her arms, pretending to be an aeroplane, and started humming that thrilling tune.