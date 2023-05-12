There are fewer people still aroundWho’ve seen a monarch newly crownedIn ‘53 it was his mumand now it is her first-born son

Elizabeth reigned for 70 yearsSadly missed shown by our tearsCharles has had a brilliant coachBut he will have his own approach

The crown is placed upon his headHe’s then our King for that he’s bredWe think he’ll be a worthy kingIncluding ALL ...will be HIS thing

A poem called The Coronation has been sent in by a reader.

In ‘53 the rain fell downLet’s hope the sun shines, this time roundTo mark his coronation dayOn Saturday the sixth of May

Jeremy Biggin

By email

