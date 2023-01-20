Their job advert in the Metro (December 19) prompted me to write to War Cry, with them missing an opportunity to help progress social care.

The advert was for care assistants in homes in various locations around the country. The wage was £10.38 - £11.58 per hour.

Advertisement

This is not remarkable in itself, but that is the issue! Given the low esteem of the social care sector and the ensuing low esteem of we, the elderly, the Salvation Army has missed a great opportunity to shake up and help reform the care industry, by paying higher rates, and showing the value placed in workers and the elderly as individuals of worth.

"Given the low esteem of the social care sector, the Salvation Army has missed a great opportunity to shake up and help reform the care industry", writes a reader.

The Socialist Party advocates a minimum wage of £15 per hour, which is becoming relatively low in this time of cost of living crisis. Salvation Army, please lead the march to better social care!

Adrian Rimington

Advertisement

By email

For another letter click here:

Advertisement

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for taking the time to read this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.