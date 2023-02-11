It has come to my attention

That I may have been knighted

Advertisement

Advertisement

Without my permission being given

A reader has written a poem for King Charles III.

Everywhere I go people call me “Sir.”

Some even nod

Advertisement

Advertisement

So If you wouldn’t mind

I think we should make it official

Before the rumours take effect.

Either I can come to you

Advertisement

Advertisement

Or you can come to me

Except for Wednesdays, that is

That’s when I get my hair cut.

D.E. Houghton

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dinnington

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for taking the time to read this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.