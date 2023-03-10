Letter: A shoutout to our dedicated bin men
It seems to have escaped most of the public’s attention that our refuse collectors, ‘the good old bin men’, have worked tirelessly through lockdowns and I have never seen them anything other than cheerful and happy to be of service.
They are a credit to the community and a good example of what a valued public servant should be.
It seems to me they are taken for granted by so many in our society.
Gentlemen, my household salutes you and sends you best wishes and total respect.
Thank you for being an important part of our hygiene care programme.
Alan Armstrong
By email
