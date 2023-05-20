Lionel Richie had been performing and Willie got up to make his speech which started with “unlike Lionel Richie, I won’t keep on All Night Long!”

Oh how funny and original you are Willie!

However, this followed the cringe-making dancing that the family attempted.

One reader questions whether the Royals are worthy of our support.

How awkward can one person look?

Talk about out-of-place misfits.

I understand that some people support this outdated Royal Family but I must admit that I’m not exactly sure that this particular lot is that worthy of our backing.

Ian Longley

By email

