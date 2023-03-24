People seeking asylum in the United Kingdom who arrive in small boats do so because they have no other options.

Outside of government schemes to resettle people seeking asylum from Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan and repression in Hong Kong, no safe routes exist for people seeking refuge from other parts of the world to come here to claim asylum, as they are entitled to do under UN Refugee Convention, to which the United Kingdom is a signatory.

Once an asylum claim is made, it is up to the Home Office to consider the validity of the claim and, if rejected, the claimant can be removed from the country.

I feel that there are some Tory MPs who characterise everyone seeking to cross the Channel from the camps in Calais as economic migrants. They are wrong.

The majority of asylum claims are upheld and most of those which are initially rejected are upheld on appeal. The fact that there is currently such a large backlog of asylum claims awaiting processing says much about the extent to which the Home Office, in common with other government departments, has been under-resourced to carry out its functions.

The plan to deport asylum seekers coming through the Channel crossings to Rwanda, apart from contravening our responsibility to process asylum claims made in the UK in this country, will be a diversion of funding which would be better spent accommodating asylum seekers here and more rapidly process their claims.

I have to say that how politicians, either at a national or local level, frame the issue influences how members of the wider public see it.

No refugee choses to become one - it is what has happened to them after they have fled situations of conflict, persecution, deprivation or exploitation which few people in this country could begin to imagine, even if they could be bothered to try.

What they need is a place of safety from where they can rebuild their lives and contribute to our society with the skills they may already have, or can acquire. They do not want to be a burden on our public services.

Jay Mandal

Notts

