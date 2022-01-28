Letter: Beware of some of the cold callers out there
I just like to say to readers: be careful out there regarding some cold callers selling building services.
I just had a person trying to sell roof guttering and making out there were cracks in the wall that needed attention.
I saw him off. They also ignore stickers on the window warning against cold callers! Reported to the police. Trading Standards warns against cold callers.
Take care!
Brian George
Nottingham
For another letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you