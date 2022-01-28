I just had a person trying to sell roof guttering and making out there were cracks in the wall that needed attention.

I saw him off. They also ignore stickers on the window warning against cold callers! Reported to the police. Trading Standards warns against cold callers.

Take care!

A letter this week warns readers to be careful when opening their doors to some cold callers.

Brian George

Nottingham

