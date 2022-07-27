A text came in.

Distracted as I was watching the football on TV, I glanced at the phone screen and there was a message saying I had been in the vicinity of someone with Covid and I should get a PCR test.Unthinking and still watching the TV, I switched through to the NHS-type screen that came up and put in my details.Only later did I find out from a relative that this was a scam and that there had been many warnings about it.

I had to contact the bank and take all the precautions to prevent any fraud on my account.This was done, but at some inconvenience to me!

"if it can happen with someone as suspicious as me when it comes to odd looking tests or phone calls, then it can happen to everyone" says a reader.

I should have been more vigilant.

My relative pointed out Test and Trace with the NHS was suspended and the bank pointed out PCR tests, they said, were still free.

You had to pay, as I know, for the flow tests available from a chemist, but PCR tests were free.

And for the record, I have done a flow test since and it was negative.

So there we are.

Be careful out there.

For if it can happen with someone as suspicious as me when it comes to odd looking tests or phone calls, then it can happen to everyone.

Brian George

Nottingham

For more stories from our website, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.