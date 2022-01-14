Letter: Bob and Paul and a tonic in these gloomy times

If ever you are feeling down, pop the telly on and watch Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse Gone Fishing.

By Tracy Smith
Friday, 14th January 2022, 2:00 pm

I guarantee you will be uplifted. A truly wonderful series.

Jayne Grayson

By email

One reader recommends watching Gone Fishing with Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse if you are feeling down.

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you