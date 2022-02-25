Not one, that’s very good, because if you put your hands up to the question then you will lose your job and your pension for not admitting it.

That’s what the BBC and left-wing press are saying to Boris Johnson. If the enquiry being conducted points the finger at Johnson he should go, shouldn’t he?

Anyway be careful what you wish for. Turfing out a Prime Minister over a few nonentities in Downing Street guzzling wine and cheese is not on the same level as Suez was.

A reader defends Boris Johnson in this week's letters.

Are you sure this is a well-judged course of action? Politics is volatile at the moment and that ten-point lead Labour have at the moment could switch back in three months’ time yet again. Johnson, just like Thatcher did, could turn it around.

Who else in the Tory party or definitely not in the Labour Party has the charisma, strength of personality and more importantly the ability to connect with voters?

I certainly can’t bring anybody to mind in either of the parties, can you?

Terry Palmer

By email

