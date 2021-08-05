Letter: Calling the High Oakham Primary class of ’62

2022 marks our 60th anniversary since we left school and entered the working world.

To celebrate this, I wondered how many of those of us that are still around would like to meet up for a meal and social evening?

Would you like to talk about the “old days” and share memories about teachers including Miss Weddle, Miss Ulyatt, Mrs Beresford, Mrs Fisher, Mr Stewart, Mr Gamble, Mr Hutchinson and Mr Hawley, to mention a few?

High Oakham School is trying to arrange a get-together for former pupils

If you would like to be part of this event and share your memories, please just text/message 07858 441229 leaving your name (as it was and is now) and contact details.

If we have enough interest and support, we can get something organised.

Michael Longdon

By email

