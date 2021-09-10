Letter: Can you help fundraising for young minds?

Established in 2020, we are a group of healthcare students around the UK aiming to raise awareness of child and young people's mental health.

Last year we raised more than £4,000 for national charities and £2,877 for YoungMinds. This year we hope to make it even bigger and better!

The week commencing October 10, we will be fundraising locally to support YoungMinds and local charities.

One letter this week talks of fundraising to support those with mental health problems.

They help adolescents and young adults by providing mental health support.

They have been a leader in empowering children and young people across the UK since 1993. For more information, our promotional video from last year can be found on YouTube. We hope readers will be able to support us this year. We will also be fundraising as a university group at Nottingham to raise money for this cause.

We have chosen to support the local charity PASIC. We are all very proud of this project and the community it has built.

Jahnavi Kalvala

University of Nottingham

