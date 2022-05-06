Have your say on the Hucknall town centre masterplan when the consultation opens next week.

I do not know if you are aware but there is a consultation going on at present on the new updated Hucknall Town Centre Masterplan, which was first brought out in 2007 and now has been updated to suggest the regeneration possibilities that could take place in Hucknall.

We would like the input of readers, and other suggestions to the plan as soon as possible.

There are meetings to discuss the plan at the following venues:

The John Godber Centre on Ogle Street at 2pm to 5pm on Tuesday, May 10th.

The United Reformed Church on Farley’s Lane on Thursday, May 12, from 10am to 1.30pm.

And finally on Wednesday, May 18, at the Hucknall West of Hucknall Baptist Church on Ruffs Drive and Seymour Road from 10am to 1.30pm.

The consultation closes on May 24, at 5pm.

The plan is on the Ashfield District Council website or can be seen at the John Godber Centre, at the United Reformed Church or the West of Hucknall Baptist Church on Seymour Road in Hucknall on the dates set out in the report.

You are welcome to come along and have your say on this exciting plan.

Coun John Wilmott

Nottinghamshire County Council and Ashfield District Council,Hucknall North

