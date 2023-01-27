Letter: Could you be a volunteer with Childline?
Within the last year, our Nottingham Childline team has delivered more than 13,600 counselling sessions, where we have supported children through a variety of problems, including abuse and neglect, mental and emotional health, suicidal thoughts and feelings, self-harm and more.
Essentially, we’re a listening service for children and young people who need intervention and emotional support during challenging life moments.
However, to guarantee that this vital service can continue to be there for every child, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the base needs more volunteers to join our Nottingham team.
There is great camaraderie and support among our volunteers, as everyone here wants to make a difference.
Training takes approximately 12 weeks for our in-base counsellor roles, with plenty of support throughout, including two mentored shifts - at a minimum, volunteers are asked to commit to four hours a week.
For more information about volunteering for Nottingham Childline, phone 07876 230916 or email [email protected]
Max Baker
Childline volunteer co-ordinator for Nottingham
