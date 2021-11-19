Letter: Daughter sends a hug to those who helped calm her down in Hucknall

I had parked down there with my children to access Mill Lakes.

When we were due to leave, the road had been closed due to the fire, which caused a lot of distress to my seven-year-old daughter Avayah-Rose, who suffers with anxiety and severe asthma, and this then caused her to have a panic attack.

She sends a hug and a thank you to the police officer and firefighter that spoke to her and reassured her that everything was okay.

A reader thanks the emergency services after they calmed her anxious daughter down.

Emma Chappell

Hucknall

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.