As a former resident of the town, I have campaigned against previous developments on our greenbelt and public open spaces, and I am dismayed by the developments around Hucknall, including Top Wighay Farm and Whyburn Farm.

These unsustainable developments are of no benefit to Hucknall and will bring more traffic congestion, pollution and higher rates of asthma in children.

They include office space at a time when empty office sites elsewhere are being converted to housing and working from home is the green way forward.

A reader is concerned that Hucknall's greenbelt land is being eaten up by developments. Photo: Google

As a nation, we are unable to feed ourselves and land currently used for food production will be destroyed along with wildlife habitats including trees planted by local school children as part of a green project.

How can we trust a government that claims to be doing all it can to tackle the climate crisis and pledged in its last manifesto to protect the green belt, a pledge repeated at its conference a few weeks ago?

It seems this government is very good at making promises but hopeless when it comes to keeping them.

Eileen Benton

Eastwood

